Snappers Eye Second Half Success, Celebrate Sano

The Beloit Snappers entered the July 4th holiday in a tie in the second half standings in the Midwest League's Western Division.

"Kind of staying with the process," says Snappers outfielder and Midwest League All-Star Luke Persico. "We know it's a long season, everyone is staying with their approach. Think it's kind of coming through 1-9 in the lineup. Pitching's been solid, defense has been solid."

Four Snappers were named Midwest League All-Stars, boosting their hopes for future success.

"When you get thrown in there with them, it makes you feel like you belong," says Beloit pitcher Heath Bowers. "I have the confidence to be with the best in the league and I just try to run with it."

Oakland Athletics scouts are noticing.

"We just had some people come into town the last few weeks, they've been really impressed with how the guys have been playing," says Snappers manager Scott Steinmann. "Not really just on the field performance, it's more of these guys are professionals, they work hard, they're good teammates, they're good people. They have great character. They're impressed with how they care about each other."

Present Snappers are performing and a former Snapper is now a Major League All-Star. Minnesota's Miguel Sano is set to play in Miami next week. He hit 28 homers for Beloit in 2012.

"These guys from the Dominican, they're very proud of their culture, they're very proud of him as an individual," says Steinmann.

It gives the current roster a lift, seeing Sano earn high praise.

"You get to see where they started, we're right there, we're not too far behind," said Persico.

"It's cool to know he wasn't here that long ago, things haven't changed much. It's cool to know we're closer than it feels sometimes," says Bowers.

They're close to a postseason berth, too. It's an achievement that's eluded the Snappers since 2013.