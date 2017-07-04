Casino bill for Rockford falls flat in Springfield

Lawmakers are wrapping up a fiery session in Springfield that ended with both chambers passing a budget, and Gov. Bruce Rauner delivering his promised veto.



Another measure many people in Rockford were counting on is a casino bill. It would have allowed for one to be built in the city, along with five others across the state.



Supporters say it would bring in much-needed revenue for the state as well as jobs to the local area.



The measure passed in the Senate, but it never went to a vote in the House.



Rauner says he would have signed the bill in to law.



Meanwhile, the Senate did override the governor's veto. For the budget plan to go in to place, the House must do the same thing. A vote is expected to happen this week.