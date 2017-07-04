Funding for AAR in Rockford is left out of Illinois budget plan

Under the current Illinois budget plan passed by both chambers in Springfield, $10 million in funding for AAR in Rockford is left out.



The jet maintenance facility was a priority under former Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn, who promised funding to the project. But he lost the 2014 election to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, and the state eventually entered a third year without a budget, meaning no state funding in the meantime.



But now, that expected funding from the state will not come, leaving local lawmakers divided on the issue.



Sen. Dave Syverson, R-35th District, says this sends the message that Illinois is bad for businesses, and it will encourage people to leave the state. He says lawmakers should have fought for the funding.



"There is no money? How could there be no money when you are spending hundreds of millions of dollars expanding new programs, mostly in Chicago?" Syverson says of some of the other budgeted projects in the fiscal year's plan. "Again, I guess this just shows what they (lawmakers) feel about Rockford, I guess."



Rep. Litesa Wallace, D-67th District, says tough decisions had to be made to get Illinois out of its current situation. She says the budget does include important funding for schools, universities and health care payments.



"The overall package to stop the state of Illinois from certain financial ruin benefits Rockford as well as all 12.8 million people in the state," Wallace says.



Her counterpart in the Senate, Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-34th District, echoed that sentiment, saying the state will eventually support the project.



"Those votes will come in the future. There are still a lot of capitol projects that still need to be appropriated," he says. "This vote was simply to keep state government operating and making sure we don't face a financial meltdown."



In 2015, five banks banded together to sign a loan worth $17 million so construction on the AAR facility could continue. At the time of the agreement, there was a variable interest rate, meaning it's the prime rate plus 1 percent. At the time, RFD Executive Director Mike Dunn said he expected the state to cover the interest owed to the banks.



Dunn could not be reached for comment today.



Rockford's Mayor Tom McNamara says his office will continue to work with state leaders to harness funding.



"We had local banks step up to make the AAR project possible, and now the state needs to do what's right and allocate that funding," McNamara said in a statement today.



Any kind of spending and revenue plan remains in limbo for now. Today, the Senate passed their version of one. Rauner vetoed it almost immediately. Then, the Senate overrode Rauner's move. The measure now moves to the house. Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan did not bring it to a vote, but is expected to Wednesday.



13 News will continue to follow this news out of Springfield, and bring you updates as soon as they are available.