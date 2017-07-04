Another building on S. Main Street catches fire in Rockford

Rockford Fire crews are on the scene of another building fire on S. Main Street, this one near the intersection of Mill Road.



It broke out around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Rockford Fire says everything is under control but companies will remain on scene.



Just over a week ago, the Hanley Furniture Building on S. Main Street caught firing, forcing demolition on the century old structure.



13 News is on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.