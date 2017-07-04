Ski Broncs 4th of July show canceled

The Ski Broncs are forced to cancel their Fourth of July show because of no wake restrictions on the Rock River.
The ski show team still encourages you to go to Shorewood Park to enjoy Rockford Country Club's fireworks.
Concessions will still open at 7 p.m.
For a list of more things to do in the Stateline this Fourth of July, CLICK HERE.
