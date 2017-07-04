Small fire cause damage to Rockford business

A small fire breaks out at a Rockford business, and the owner worries fireworks are to blame.
It happened Sunday morning at Rock-A-Bago Hall on the 4000 block of West State Street.
The owner says employees saw smoke after the business closed.
She says a firework potentially started the fire.
Luckily she says the damage isn't too bad and firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.
The fire is under investigation.
