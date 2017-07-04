Speedway celebrates 4th of July with packed night

The Rockford Speedway normally does its big 4th of July show on the actual day itself, but this year had to move it up a day due to what Speedway officials called circumstances out of their control. Prior to the big fireworks show, the Speedway hosted a busy night of racing including the Paul Revere Midnight ride roadrunner feature to cap off the action on the track.

Earlier in the night, the Roadrunners competed in the Flagpole Race, a challenge in which just three cars participated. After completing a lap, drivers have to circle around a flagpole on the race track and then go into their next lap. After some hard-nosed racing and jostling throughout some of the pole turns, Adam Cartwright held off Richie Schinderling to win the Flagpole Race.