Memorial honors boat crash victim on 33rd birthday

A boating crash killed a Rockford woman last year on the Rock River. July 3 would have been her 33rd birthday.

Dozens of people came to Martin's Park in Rockford to honor Megan Wells.

The crash happened in June 2016 Ogle County.

The trial has yet to start.

Wells' parents say they did a balloon release on the same day last year as well to honor their daughter's memory, something they want to continue doing for many years to come.

They say this past year has been the most difficult one of their lives.

"Didn't event see the pontoon boat, ran right into her. They tried to get out of the way. It was just sitting there. On a nice night like this, who would imagine," said David Swaziek, Megan's father. "It's still a nightmare, I wish she would just walk through the door."

Marc Mongan faces misdemeanor