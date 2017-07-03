Protecting your dog during 4th of July fireworks

Fireworks are the highlight of many 4th of July celebrations.

But they can be terrifying for your pet

Winnebago County Animal Services says the loud noises can scare dogs and if they're outside, they may run away.

On top of having your pet micro-chipped, animal services says there are steps you can take to ease your animals mind before the fireworks go off.

"Make sure your dog has plenty of exercise. That will help calm them a little bit. Keep them in the house, keep the air conditioner on. Maybe take them in the basement where it might be a little more quieter," said Donna Apgar,adoption coordinator.

You can also talk to your vet about the best ways to keep your dog calm during fireworks.