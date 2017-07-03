Snappers Earn Series Split with Wisconsin

The Beloit Snappers improved to 8-4 in the second half of the Midwest League season to stay atop the Western Division, beating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-1 at Pohlman Field.

Both the Snappers and Timber Rattlers cluttered the bases in the first inning by loading them up on three consecutive singles with no outs in each half and scored one run apiece. Beloit and Wisconsin put a total of 23 runners on the bases (17 hits and six walks) despite scoring three total runs. The one-run contest was the Snappers 28th of the season, the most in the Midwest League, and they are now 17-11 in those games.

Matt Milburn tossed his fourth quality start of the year over seven innings and just one run allowed in the first inning. He surrendered seven hits, but four of those hits were in the first inning. Milburn struck out the side in the seventh and retired his last nine batters he faced to win his third straight start.

Kyle Nowlin delivered the go-ahead RBI with a double in the fourth to plate Trace Loehr all the way from first base. The most crucial play in the ballgame occurred in the previous half inning with the Timber Rattlers batting. Batting with a man on first, Gilbert Lara slugged a double over the head of Luis Barrera in center field. Barrera quickly relayed the ball to shortstop Edwin Diaz and on to catcher Jason Goldstein at home plate to cut down Joangtel Segovia trying to score.

Loehr finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate for the second night in a row. Miguel Mercedes drove home the Snappers first run of the game during the first inning with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.