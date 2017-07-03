Fireworks expected in Springfield during Senate budget vote on the Fourth of July

Another big vote is expected to happen in Springfield on the Fourth of July.



The senate is poised to vote on a House bill that raises revenue by raising taxes on residents.

The measure made it out of the House Sunday by a narrow margin.



It took a few republicans to vote with democrats to swing the majority needed.



The bill raises $5 billion in new revenue by raising the state's personal income tax to nearly 5-percent and the corporate tax to above 7-percent.



Negotiations broke down Monday when the Senate President said republicans didn't show up to the afternoon's leaders meeting.

Rockford's representatives in the senate are towing the party line on this budget bill.



Republican Senator Dave Syverson said, "We have said all along that we want to be part of the solution. But this solution has to include property tax relief, getting government spending in line, improving our jobs climate to stop the out migration of jobs. Then if we do that, then let's work on passing a responsible budget."

Democratic Senator Steve Stadelman said: "I would like republicans and democrats to agree on a balanced budget that ends this chaos and restores stability in this state."



The senate takes up the bill at 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July.