Aero Ale House owner opening second location in Byron

A popular Byron bar is going to completely change under a new owner.

Matt Pendergrass bought the recently closed Fifth Alarm.



He's going to turn it into an AERO Ale House. He already has an airplane themed gastropub in Loves Park.



Pendergrass is not a newbie to the restaurant scene.



He owns The Cave in Byron already and his late father, Joe, owned Dusty Boots Saloon in Rockford.



"I've been coming here since I was a kid," said Pendergrass. "My wife and I would come here and eat. We've always loved this building. It's just got great history to it, and it was something that when it came for sale we were it was no-brainer for us."

He hopes to open this second AERO Ale House location later this summer.