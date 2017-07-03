Three fires within one week, Stateliners want answers

Monday morning at the morning glory restaurant in midtown is usually pretty busy, but that wasn't the case this day.

"We didn't even see a breakfast rush like we normally do," Amanda Gonzales, an employee at the Morning Glory restaurant said.

That's because just down the street -- hours earlier -- fire crews were battling this fire on 7th street. Sunday night's fire is the third of three fires to rip through buildings in the Rockford area. Two of which were vacant buildings in downtown Rockford.

"It's just crazy how it's happened back to back like that," Gonzales said.

The Hanley was the other vacant building set to eventually become apartments on South Main Street.

Now crews are working through the holiday to bring the building down. While the cause to both fires is still unknown, some Stateliners want answers.

"It's kind of confusing to me if there's anything going on or if it's just bad luck or bad wiring. I'm interested to know what the causes were," Linda Castree, a manager at JustGoods A Fair Trade Marketplace store.

Saturday night, Kar Korner in loves park went up in flames. The owner says his building is a total loss, but he plans to rebuild. Rockford Fire says while having multiple fires in the area is common, it's something the department is looking into.



"Both fires are actively being investigated at this time. We have our fire investigators looking at both scenes right now to process those scenes and to figure out the exact area of origin and the exact cause of those," Rockford Div. Chief Matt Knott said.



The building on 7th street has similar to features to the old Hanley building.

It's something some Stateliners say is another loss in the community and they hope to find answers soon.

"To loose two more historic buildings is really sad. It really is," Castree said.