Local organizer making sure old flags are retired correctly

The 4th of July is a time when many Americans wave their flags proudly in honor of the country.

But for those who have old American flags, there is a local group out there who wants to make sure they are not just thrown away.

The American flag is a symbol of freedom, rights and liberty.

A symbol that deserves respect, even when it is not in the best condition.

"I go to pick up the flag box, empty it out," says flag retirement event organizer Paul Trent. "Take them back to my house, refold them if they aren't already folded and store them away."

That is the proper way to retire an old American flag, something Trent wants more people to know

"To get the community more involved, more in tune to the proper procedures and respect and dignity of retiring the flag instead of throwing it in the trash," Trent says.

Trent is leading the charge for this year's flag retirement ceremony in Rockford. The U.S. Army veteran collected over 3,500 flags for Monday's event from the various collection boxes spread across the city.

This is his third year organizing the event that began over 20 years ago. The event has been going strong and has encouraged the community to come out and learn the process on how to properly retire the flag.

Many came out to both learn and help with the flag retirement process, including members of a local boy scouts troop.

"I'm hearing them ask them 'Why do we do the stripes first? Why do we do the stars second? Why is there a certain order?'" says Boy Scouts Venturing Crew Adviser Sandra Schwartz. "For them to understand that there is history and significance to everything that we do with the retiring of the flag, it's a great honor for them to do it and for us to be a part of it."

Trent says it is worth while to pass on teachings to the younger generations about a flag that is here because of those who have served our country.