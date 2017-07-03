Winnebago County Sheriff's Office busts marijuana grow operation

A South Beloit man has been arrested, accused of running a marijuana growing operation.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit says they acted on a tip that someone was growing marijuana at a home in the 13600 block of Beaver Drive in unincorporated Roscoe.

Authorities searched the property Friday morning and say they found about 70 plants and 3700 grams of marijuana. Two pickup trucks and a motorcycle were seized.

John Carratt, 63, of South Beloit, has been charged with production of 50-200 cannabis plants and manufacture/delivery of cannabis (2000-5000 grams). He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail in lieu of bond.