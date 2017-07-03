Indiana Amber Alert ends in Roscoe

Three children from Indiana are safe after they were found in the Stateline Monday morning.

Police told WTHR in Indianapolis that 2-year-old twin girls and their 8-month-old baby brother are fine after being found in Roscoe Monday.

Police say the children's father, Blake Rindahl, assaulted his wife and took the kids from their Anderson, Indiana home.

Police say the couple are from Minnesota and believe he was trying to take the kids there.

The suspect now faces assault charges and more are expected to come after the Amber Alert.