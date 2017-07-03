Gas prices flat in Rockford, down around the country

Gas prices have stayed steady around Rockford over the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford is now $2.19. Nationwide, gas is averaging $2.22 per gallon, which is down 2.7 cents from last week.

In Rockford, gas prices are 18 cents lower than a year ago and 15 cents lower than one month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas price climate: Milwaukee, $2.19 per gallon, down 1.1 cents from last week; Madison, $2.15 per gallon, down 3.5 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.50 per gallon, up 3.5 cents from last week.

Information from GasBuddy.com.