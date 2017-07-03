UPDATE: Kayakers rescued from Kishwaukee River near Cherry Valley

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Fire officials on the scene report that all the kayakers have been accounted for and are safely out of the river.

Cherry Valley and Belvidere water rescue teams are working to save two people from the Kishwaukee River near Baumann Park.

The Belvidere Fire Department says there are at least two victims in the water between Shaw and Mill roads. Crews say they are stranded and it does not look like they are in a life-threatening situation.

Fire officials say two rescuers with jet skis from Belvidere are meeting up with rescue crews from Cherry Valley to reach the two people in the water. Officials went on to say the victims are in a tough spot to get to so they may be out there for a while.

It is unclear how the people got stranded in the water, but firefighters say they called for help with a cell phone and seemed okay.

