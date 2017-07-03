Suspect in U of I kidnapping ordered to be held without bond

A federal judge in Illinois has ordered a man accused of kidnapping a visiting University of Illinois scholar from China to be held without bond.

Monday's brief hearing was the first court appearance for 28-year-old Brendt Christiansen since he was charged on Friday in the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang. Authorities have said they believe the 26-year-old Zhang is dead, although her body has not been found.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Christiansen -- clad in an orange jumpsuit -- didn't speak during the nine-minute hearing other than to acknowledge that he understood his rights.

Christiansen is scheduled to attend a bond hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Christensen is accused of abducting Zhang in Urbana on June 9.

WAND-TV in Decatur reports that defense attorney Evan Bruno spoke briefly to reporters after the hearing.

"There's a lot going on in this case, and a lot of people have already made up their mind about what happens," Bruno said. "Now is the point in time where a lot of really good, really old laws kick in to make sure the process is fair, to make sure the presumption of innocence is maintained while the proceedings go on."

Video appears to show Christensen attending a rally in support of Zhang on Thursday night, as a crowd walked around parts of campus and to the street where she was last seen on June 9.

The FBI has said it doesn’t believe Zhang is alive at this point. Police arrested Christensen at his apartment on Friday.