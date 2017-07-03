Joe Marino, 54 years of 4th of July celebrations

For the past 54 years, when you think of the 4th of July in Rockford you think of one man, Joe Marino. 'Mr. Fourth of July' as he's known around town has been an instrumental piece to the celebration in Rockford.

Marino said, "To hear the oos and the ahhs and the kids eyes light up. That makes you feel pretty good. It's an important celebration but it's an entertaining celebration also. That's what it's designed to be."

At 90 years old, Marino has spent his whole life in Rockford. He enjoys giving back. "I owe Rockford Illinois my entire life, said Marino. "I just want to make things enjoyable for the citizens on the Fourth of July."

Joe enjoys watching the fireworks from Davis Park, claiming that as the best place in the city to see the display.

This years display will feature over 5,000 fireworks costing over $65,000. One thing Joe is most proud of, the display costs the city no money because it is privately funded.

The fireworks start in Rockford on July 4th at Davis Park. The park opens at 4pm. Click here for more information: http://rockfordfireandice.com/davis_park_info