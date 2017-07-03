Phantom Regiment bus crashes in Arizona; driver killed, others injured

A bus rolled over on July 3, 2017 killing one person and sending four others to the hospital. (Photo: 12 News)

A Rockford drum and bugle corps organization was involved in a bus crash in Arizona early Monday morning.

Authorities say the bus carrying volunteers and staff for the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps was involved in a rollover incident near the Arizona-California border.

Police say the driver of the bus was killed in the crash. They say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators on the scene say the bus was traveling eastbound when it blew a tire, went up an embankment and rolled over.

Eight of the 13 passengers were transported to area hospitals. All are expected to be released Monday.

KPNX in Phoenix reports that the crash occurred on Interstate 10 west of Quartzsite, Arizona.

The Phantom Regiment website says the bus was carrying volunteers and staff, but none of the performing members were involving in the crash. The passengers included members of the cooking, souvenir and tour management teams.

The group was on its way from Riverside, California, where it performed Sunday night, to its next show Monday night in Mesa, Arizona.