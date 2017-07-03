Janesville fire victim arrested for OWI hours earlier

A man who died in a house fire in Janesville Saturday night had a run in with police a few hours earlier.

Janesville police say William Russell, 35, turned in front of an oncoming vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Centerway and Harding streets. Two Beloit women in the oncoming car were taken to a local hospital and released.

Police say Russell appeared as if he had been drinking, but he denied it. He was taken to a hospital and his blood was drawn. He was arrested for OWI causing injury and other minor traffic offenses.

His mother picked him up from the Janesville Police Department around 7:30 p.m. and took him to their home on Hamilton Avenue in Janesville.

About an hour later, neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house. Police say the woman was able to get out safely.

Officers who were called to the scene were not able to find William Russell because of heavy smoke. Janesville firefighters were called to the home and found Russell dead inside, according to police.

Authorities are still looking into how and where the fire started inside the house.

Firefighters say there was about $25,000 worth of damage.