Freeport man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop Friday morning

A Freeport man on parole for a drug conviction was arrested on new drug charges early Friday morning.

Joseph Coleman Jr., 33, has been charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of heroin, unlawful possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of cocaine and unlawful possession of cannabis 30-100 grams.

Freeport Police say officers pulled over Coleman near Winneshiek Street and Float Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Police say they smelled marijuana inside the car and found an open bottle of alcohol.

Officers say they also found 84.9 grams of heroin, 50 grams of cocaine, 54.5 grams of marijuana, $4,415 in cash, a digital scale and plastic sandwich bags.

Coleman is now being held in the Stephenson County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Coleman was arrested in Cook County in 2011 on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in prison.