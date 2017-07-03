Police identify Rockford's 10th murder victim of the year

Police have released the name of a Rockford man murdered over the weekend.

Police say officers were called out to the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive on a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a man who are been shot multiple times. The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Adrian Jamison, was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Police say this is the 10th homicide of the year.

Police are continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.