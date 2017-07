Planning your Fourth of July festivities? Check out a list of fireworks displays taking place in the Rockford region.

Fireworks on July 3:

Beloit: 7 p.m. following the Beloit Snappers game at Pohlman Field, 2301 Skyline Drive

Cherry Valley: Around 7 p.m. at Baumann Park (park at Cherryvale Mall due to wet conditions and flooding at park)

Loves Park: Around 7 p.m. at Rockford Speedway, 9572 Forest Hills Rd

Fireworks on July 4:

Rockford: 9:30 p.m. at Davis Park, 211 N Main St.

Byron: Dusk at the Byron Dragway, 7287 N River Rd.

Freeport: 5 p.m. at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds, 2205 S Walnut Rd.

Winnebago: Dust at Winnebago Middle School, 407 N Elida Rd.