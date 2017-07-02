Firework sales to pick up closer to the Fourth of July

We're days away from the Fourth of July which means some Stateliners are doing a bit of shopping. Many people are out and about buying their fireworks for the holiday festivities.

We spoke with one local shop manager who typically sees a lot of foot traffic in her store this time of year.

She said her business has been a bit slower compared to last year. That's because this year the holiday falls on a Tuesday rather than on the weekend. But, she says that might change come Tuesday.

"Some people have to go back to work. They don't have the extended holiday weekend. So, it's been a little slower. It's starting to pick up," Donna Hudson, the manager at Stateline Fireworks, said. "I believe tomorrow and Monday and Tuesday we will be busier."

Rockford Police want to remind people of their firework advisory this weekend. We have a full list of what fireworks are legal and illegal down below.

http://www.wrex.com/story/35799419/rockford-police-and-fire-issue-holiday-advisory