Rockford Police and Fire issue holiday advisory

Rockford Police and Fire are reminding people in the city to stay safe this holiday weekend.

The following was released by the city in preparation for the Fourth of July and local holiday festivities:

Thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks in the United States. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks which may include devastating burns, injuries, fires, and even death.

Most fireworks, some of which include bottle rockets, firecrackers, sky rockets and roman candles, are illegal in Illinois. “Sky Lanterns” or paper lanterns that contain a small candle or fuel cell that heats the air in the lantern, causing it to rise, are also illegal in Illinois.

Individuals involved in illegal fireworks activities will be investigated and issued the appropriate citations.

Citizens are also reminded to exercise caution and sound judgement when driving during this holiday. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk-driving crashes. Festivity-goers are reminded to designate a sober driver or plan to use alternate methods of transportation if they plan on drinking. Motor vehicle occupants are also reminded that buckling up with a seat belt is one of the simplest ways to save lives and reduce risk of injuries.