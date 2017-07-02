Fifth Alarm Pub in Byron closes its doors



Sunday marks the beginning of the end for one staple food joint in Byron. Fifth Alarm Pub is closing their doors after 15 years in business.

The pub was known for it's firehouse atmosphere and its appeal to motorcyclists in the area. Today, they offered customers a free food buffet highlighting some of the pub's popular items. Owner and real estate agent, Kitty Moring, says the idea came to open the restaurant after she was sent to appraise the building.

That's when she and her partners came up with the idea to turn the place into bar. She says it's been a good run, but it's time to focus on her family here at home and in other parts of the country.

"Anyone who knows the restaurant business knows that you have to be here and I really want to be able to spend a lot more time with my grand kids," Moring said.

Moring says the fifth alarm pub with turn into another restaurant in the near future. No word yet on what business will take its place.