Car hits motorized wheelchair in fatal McHenry County crash - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Posted:

A 62-year-old man is dead after his motorized wheelchair is involved in a car crash. 

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 1:30 in the afternoon on Saturday in the 700 block of Ringwood Road. 

Deputies say a Subaru Forester was traveling east on Ringwood when it hit the motorized wheelchair. 

The driver of the Subaru, a 65-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. 

The sheriff's office says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the 65-year-old Subaru driver is cooperating in the investigation.

