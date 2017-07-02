Car hits motorized wheelchair in fatal McHenry County crash

A 62-year-old man is dead after his motorized wheelchair is involved in a car crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 1:30 in the afternoon on Saturday in the 700 block of Ringwood Road.

Deputies say a Subaru Forester was traveling east on Ringwood when it hit the motorized wheelchair.

The driver of the Subaru, a 65-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the 65-year-old Subaru driver is cooperating in the investigation.