Blackhawks Trade Kruger to Vegas

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Sunday the team has traded forward Marcus Kruger to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations.

Kruger registered 105 points (33G, 72A) in 398 career games with Chicago spanning seven seasons. The Stockholm, Sweden, native was a member of the Blackhawks' 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship teams, collecting 16 points (6G, 10A) in 87 career postseason tilts. He was drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Kruger's biggest goal as a Chicago Blackhawk remains his only overtime postseason tally - the game-winner in Game 2 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals against the Anaheim Ducks, a triple-overtime score that helped the Blackhawks win that series in seven games before capturing the Stanley Cup. Kruger played in 34 games for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs during the 2012-2013 campaign, registering 22 points (8 G, 14 A) that year in Rockford.