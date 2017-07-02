Illinois House to vote on revenue plan Sunday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Illinois lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Saturday morning to try and move forward with a plan to pass a budget. 

Early in the day, House Speaker Mike Madigan announced there would be no votes taking place this weekend. 

However, that changed this afternoon, when Madigan issued a statement saying a revenue plan would head to the house on Sunday for a vote. 

If the house passes that measure with a super-majority, it will move on to the Senate along with a spending plan. 

State Representatives make there way back to session on Sunday at 2 p.m. 

The senate returns on Monday at noon.

