Illinois House to vote on revenue plan Sunday

Illinois lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Saturday morning to try and move forward with a plan to pass a budget.

Early in the day, House Speaker Mike Madigan announced there would be no votes taking place this weekend.

However, that changed this afternoon, when Madigan issued a statement saying a revenue plan would head to the house on Sunday for a vote.

If the house passes that measure with a super-majority, it will move on to the Senate along with a spending plan.

State Representatives make there way back to session on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The senate returns on Monday at noon.