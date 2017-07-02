Illinois House to vote on revenue plan Sunday

Illinois lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Saturday morning to try and move forward with a plan to pass a budget.
Early in the day, House Speaker Mike Madigan announced there would be no votes taking place this weekend.
However, that changed this afternoon, when Madigan issued a statement saying a revenue plan would head to the house on Sunday for a vote.
If the house passes that measure with a super-majority, it will move on to the Senate along with a spending plan.
State Representatives make there way back to session on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The senate returns on Monday at noon.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.