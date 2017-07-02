Local bikers recognize World War II veteran

A local World War II veteran got quite the surprise Saturday morning.

"It feels like a dream," said Jesse Turner.

The Warriors' Watch Riders showed up with local fire crews to Turner's home honking their horns and waving flags all to say thank you.

Jesse Turner served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.

During that time he was responsible for bringing missles from storage to ships during the Pearl Harbor attack.

Warriors' Watch says Saturday's thank you is a way of making sure veterans and their service to the country aren't taken for granted.

"Most of the time these service men and women haven't even gotten a thank you. So, from the bottom of my heart, from the bottom of the hearts of all people that care, all the patriots that are around, we want to say to each and every one of you veterans, thank you for your service."

Group leaders say Turner's service is a reminder of why we are able to celebrate our freedoms this holiday weekend.