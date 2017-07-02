Large fire breaks out at Kar Korner - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Large fire breaks out at Kar Korner

Posted:

A car lot on North 2nd Street in Loves Park goes up in flames early Saturday morning.

Kar Korner caught fire around 3 a.m.

Loves Park Fire Department responded to the blaze with help from Harlem-Roscoe and North Park Fire.

Details are still limited at this time. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

