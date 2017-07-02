Large fire breaks out at Kar Korner

A car lot on North 2nd Street in Loves Park goes up in flames early Saturday morning.
Kar Korner caught fire around 3 a.m.
Loves Park Fire Department responded to the blaze with help from Harlem-Roscoe and North Park Fire.
Details are still limited at this time.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
