Rocktown Adventures and Winnebago County Sheriff's talk water safety

The Fourth of July holiday may mean fireworks at night for some, but to others that could mean spending the day on the water.

"We just want people to be safe over the holiday weekend," Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy Wes Kemp said.

But, the rock river and other nearby areas known for water fun may be a little different this holiday.

"There's a lot of tree limbs, there's a lot of branches and things that were in people's yards before with the water coming up so quickly," Kemp said.

This week's storms caused water levels to rise and dumped extra debris in the river. That's why experienced boaters are warning people to be cautious this fourth of July.

"Anyone who hasn't been in a kayak this weekend we will not rent to them," Kevin Versino, Rocktown Adventures said.

Rocktown Adventures, a business known for outdoor sport rentals, says customers who don't have experience on the water won't be using their equipment this weekend.

"The river is moving at such a pace that without me, us, the store knowing your paddling ability we can't ensure that you will have a safe and comfortable trip," Versino Said.

But, if you find yourself out on the water this weekend and have a run in with debris Rocktown has some pointers for you.

"You actually lean into that obstruction and then your up river edge ends up rising out of the water and then the current comes down and disperses around your boat and creating an artificial eddy and that alone can knock you off that obstruction," Versino said.

And as for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, they hope everyone is courteous of each other on the water this weekend.

"Make sure to check in to see if there are any restrictions as far as no wake or anything of that nature," Kemp said.