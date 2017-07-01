Several bullets hit Rockford home, Friday night

Rockford Police say several bullets hit a house in the 1700 block of Van Wie late Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened shortly before midnight.
Witnesses tell police that a light-skinned black man wearing a white shirt fired a gun at the house and a group of people.
He then took off in a dark four-door vehicle.
Police say several bullets hit the home, but say no one was injured.
