Several bullets hit Rockford home, Friday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say several bullets hit a house in the 1700 block of Van Wie late Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before midnight. 

Witnesses tell police that a light-skinned black man wearing a white shirt fired a gun at the house and a group of people. 

He then took off in a dark four-door vehicle. 

Police say several bullets hit the home, but say no one was injured. 

