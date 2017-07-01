Sharp's Return Headlines Blackhawks' First Day of Free Agency

The Chicago Blackhawks announced they agreed to terms with forward Patrick Sharp on a one-year contract that runs through the 2017-18 season.

Sharp, 35, returns to Chicago where he spent 10 seasons with the Blackhawks from 2005 to 2015, winning three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015) and totaling 511 points (239G, 272A) in 679 games. Sharp joins Duncan Keith, Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook and Jonathan Toews as three-time Stanley Cup champions on Chicago's current roster.

Sharp's 239 goals are 13th on the Blackhawks all-time scoring list while his point total ranks 16th. He reached the 20-goal plateau seven times with Chicago while pacing the club in goals during four of those seasons. He finished the 2010-11 and 2013-14 seasons with 34 goals which ranked eighth and ninth in the NHL, respectively.

Sharp posted 80 points (42G, 38A) in 117 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Chicago and ranks sixth in team history in postseason goals and eighth in points. He tallied a career-best 22 points (11G, 11A) and shared the team lead in goals during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blackhawks also announced the following contracts on the NHL's first official day of free agency:

-Forward Tommy Wingels, one-year deal. Wingels is a Wilmette, Illinois native who has played for the Sharks and Senators.

-Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube, two-year deal. Berube skated for the Islanders last year.

-Defenseman Jordan Oesterle two-year, deal. Osterle had 32 points with Bakersfield (AHL) last year.

-Forward Lance Bouma, one-year deal. Bouma skated for the Flames last season.