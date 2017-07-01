Rockford Police investigate murder - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police investigate fatal shooting

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A man is shot to death on Sablewood Dr. in Rockford early Saturday morning. 

Around 1 a.m., Rockford Police responded to the 3300 block of Sablewood in reference to a shooting victim.

Police say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. 

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 a.m.

Details are still limited at this time.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Investigative Services Bureau say they are conducting a murder investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. 

