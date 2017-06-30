Three promotions at Rockford Police Department

The Rockford Police Department says goodbye to a long time detective and promotes several others to bigger roles in the department.

After 20-plus years on the force, detective Scot Mastroianni retired Friday. The police chief says he leaves big shoes to fill. At the same ceremony three other officers were promoted to higher leadership position.

"The leadership of any organization is the most important part and having great leaders such as these three being promoted today is part of what I want, what Rockford wants, what the city wants from the police department," said Chief Dan O'Shea.

O'Shea says the police department is constantly bringing in new recruits to keep a steady supply of detectives and command staff to help guide the force.