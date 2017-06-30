SupplyCore awarded $25 million State Department contract

Rockford's Supplycore lands a $25 million contract.

SupplyCore was awarded the U.S. Department of State Automotive Parts Contract.



"We are excited to have the opportunity to support the Department of State requirements worldwide and to improve its

ability to obtain automotive parts at the best value," said Patrick Voller, SupplyCore's Vice President of Business

Development.



The company will be responsible for repair, replacement and service parts to about 16,000 vehicles used by the agency throughout the world.

The Rockford-based company employs about 225 people.

