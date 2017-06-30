Law enforcement help with Meals on Wheels

Meals On Wheels had some additional help from some unexpected volunteers.

For the first time, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and The Explorers Helped Lifescape Community Services passed out meals to those in need. By partnering with Lifescape, the sheriff's office hopes to show the community and the explorers the positive side to law enforcement.

Lifescape Community Services hopes to continue partnering with the sheriff's office, and extends an invitation for all organizations to come and volunteer.