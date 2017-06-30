911 center funding approved, but surcharges still an issue

Governor Bruce Rauner is keeping 911 services going in Illinois, but he's not taking the road that the House and Senate Democrats recommended.

Rauner issued an amendatory veto to the bill that would keep centers open, meaning he's stopping a proposed tax hike on 911 calls but still allowing services to continue running.



Lawmakers could override him as early as Saturday's session.



But either way, they say the 911 centers will be funded.