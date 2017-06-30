Nearby business owners say communication with the city concerning Hanley has been limited

Demolition is underway at the Hanley, but it's not happening as fast as some business owners would like.

"Three floors of falling bricks, debris, charred wood, broken glass is all on our roof," Stephanie Caltagerone, the Magpie owner said.

The building staying up isn't the only thing bothering them. They say the communication between nearby businesses, the city, and the building owner has been limited.

"I've lost thousands upon thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of income and everything that's in my studio is water damaged and smoke damaged and we've heard nothing," Elizabeth Lichty, the owner of EllAdele Photography said.

But, the building owner of Urban Equity says they're taking a hit of their own.

"We feel the same pain they do," Urban Equity president, Justin Fern said. "We think we feel the pain a lot worse than they do."

Fern says he'll lose $700,000 from buying the property plus the anticipated revue from the completed structure. Fern says the total loss will likely be in the millions. But, he also apologizes to nearby businesses for their set backs and if they felt like they've been left in the dark.



"We have multiple phones, email dresses and voicemails and receptionists and no one as far as we know no one has reached out to us," Fern said.

Mayor Tom McNamara says he's been in touch with the building owners about the process the city's been taking to resolve the issue. He says the city has had contracts with demo teams to help protect nearby businesses from any further damage.



"We have made sure that they lay hay ontop of that building so if bricks or things were to fall over his roof," McNamara said. "There are also several skylights up there so we've boarded those with ply wood and water seal those so we could limit the damage."

But, he says his main concern is public safety and getting those nearby businesses back open for business. While demolition is set to continue until the fourth of July, those nearby business owners they hope the this can be a lesson for all.



"This is an opportunity to learn to understand that you've made mistakes or that things could've been done differently so with the information and with everything that's happened this is a great opportunity to learn from that and what can be done differently," Chris Tyson, the owner of C. Tyson Photography said.