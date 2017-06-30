Local leaders brace for Illinois construction halt

When major travel holidays come around, its not unusual for roadwork to quiet down.

"We make them as safe as we can, with the idea that work would resume the next Wednesday morning," said IDOT Project Implementation Engineer John Wegmeyer.

But that work may not be starting up again if lawmakers don't authorize spending for the state's department of transportation.

"It's wait and see. They weren't clear themselves all that that would mean, but it's clear that if there's no budgets, those projects would halt," said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

IDOT says if the state can get a budget or spending measure passed by Tuesday, road work should resume as scheduled. But, if that doesn't happen and construction stops.

IDOT says the state would lose an estimated $25 million along with another $2 million every day the work is delayed.

And that doesn't take into account what each city has riding on the line...

"One of the biggest things we're going to be hit with is we have the potential of having $77 million worth of work stop," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Here in the Rockford region, there are three major road projects causing local leaders concern: North Main, Harrison and Illinois Route 75 in Rockton.

"We obviously don't have the funds to step in and take over state road projects, but we're going to have to be the ones to step in and make sure traffic can still move," said McNamara.

A headache local leaders say they know all drivers are feeling..

"I'm frustrated, I drive down North Main everyday, so on my way I'm impacted directly," said Haney.

For now, orange cones are here to stay until IDOT gets a green light from state lawmakers.

