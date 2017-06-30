Brunner Embraces New Challenge After Trade

Aquin graduate and Freeport native Sophie Brunner has already changed WNBA addresses just a few months into her first professional season. Now a member of the San Antonio Stars, the rookie is excited for a new opportunity and maybe more playing time.

"This is God's plan for me, so I'm going to take advantage of it."

Sophie Brunner was prepared for a change of scenery, with one phone call.

"My agent kind of notified me earlier that day something might be coming up, being waived or traded. It all ended on good terms, I really respect the organization. I love the coaches and I love the team, it was a great experience for me and I'm thankful for everything I've been able to learn," Brunner said in a one-on-one phone interview with the 13 Sports Authority.

Brunner gets a fresh start in San Antonio after she had a tough time cracking the Phoenix Mercury depth chart, playing in three games. Her coach gave her valuable advice.

"It's a young team, a young vibe. She thinks I'll have more of an opportunity here. She loved what I did there, she loved everything about me, just didn't have the right fit for me there."

Brunner could see more minutes on a Stars team that was 0-14 entering Friday night's WNBA schedule.

"Go for it, don't hold back, there's literally nothing to hold back, nothing to lose. Everyone will get a chance, take advantage of every opportunity, what comes to you, and make the most of it," Brunner said.

The WNBA waiver deadline is on July 7th, so Brunner has a small window to make another first impression, but she's enjoying the ride, wherever it takes her.

"If it comes to an end on July 7th, I go home and spend time with my family. If not, I get to experience more of it. Either way, I'm good with it. I'm just thankful to still have a job."