Arrest made in connection with Family Dollar robbery

A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a dollar store last weekend.

Abayomi Shaw, 27, has been charged with armed robbery.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the Family Dollar at 3124 North Rockton Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Saturday on a report of an armed robbery.

Employees told police the suspect came into the store armed with a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

Shaw was arrested Thursday night in the 900 block of 11th Street by SCOPE officers.

He is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.