Foreman found guilty of 2015 murder

The suspect in a July 2015 murder in Rockford has been found guilty.

Delano Foreman, 31, was found guilty of 16 counts of first degree murder, residential burglary, concealment of a homicidal death, and aggravated animal cruelty. The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office announced the verdict Friday afternoon.

Foreman was arrested in connection with the July 2015 murder of 67-year-old Henry Murphy.

Police found Henry and his dog dead inside a home in the 6700 block of Owen Center Road after a fire.

An autopsy revealed that Murphy died as a result of a gunshot wound to his neck.

During the investigation into this case, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives found some of Murphy's personal documents in Foreman’s home.

Witnesses also told investigators that Foreman asked them to change various credit cards belonging to Henry Murphy so that he could use the cards.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 16 for Foreman. He faces over 80 years in prison.

Man arrested for July 18 death of man found in fire

Elderly man, dog found in Rockton area fire died by gunshot