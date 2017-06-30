Pecatonica man charged with having over 2 pounds of pot

A Pecatonica man is facing charges for allegedly running a marijuana growing operation.

Scott Heckman, 54, has been charged with possession of cannabis (500-2,000 grams).

On Thursday, the Winnebago County Narcotics Unit investigated information of a possible marijuana grow operation in the 800 block of Taylor Street in Pecatonica.

Authorities say there was evidence that the growing operation had recently been dismantled.

Deputies say they found Heckman, the owner of the property, in possession of 2.5 pounds of marijuana. He is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.