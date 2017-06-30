Illinois trooper killed in crash remembered as hard worker

FARMER CITY, Ill. (AP) - Friends are remembering an Illinois State Police trooper who died in a vehicle crash as a hard worker and good-hearted man.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports (http://bit.ly/2s9xKxO ) a procession of about 120 police vehicles Thursday escorted 37-year-old Ryan Albin's body from Urbana to a Farmer City funeral home. His friend Chad Yeadon was one of more than 150 people who gathered to watch. Yeadon remembered Albin's unforgettable laugh and called him "a really good guy."

Albin died Wednesday following a crash along Interstate 74 involving a tractor-trailer in slow traffic near a construction zone. The crash is under investigation.

Albin's Eureka College football coach Darrell Crouch said he was "really, really proud" of Albin.

A visitation is scheduled Wednesday and a funeral Thursday, both at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City.