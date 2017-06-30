Former Bull Butler gives out number; Illinois man gets hundreds of calls

A suburban Chicago man says after an NBA star gave out his phone number Thursday at a press conference, he was the one who started getting calls - a lot of them.

Michael Byrne says in just one day he has received hundreds of calls and texts meant for former Chicago Bull Jimmy Butler.

Byrne's phone number is just one digit off from Butler's.

Butler gave his phone number out publicly Thursday morning during a press conference with his new team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and suggested critics call him.

Byrne has gotten texts wishing Butler luck on his new team, and offers for the athlete to meet for dinner and drinks. He says he is in-between jobs right now, and as a result is answering every call just in case it is a new employer.

"Today about 130 calls, roughly, and texts, probably about 150 texts, if not more," Byrne says.

The Evanston man isn't a sports fan, and had to Google Butler to figure out who he was.

Byrne figures the hype will die down soon, and maybe so too will his phone calls.