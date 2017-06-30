4th of July parade route changed due to downtown demolition

Rockford's 4th of July parade route is being altered because of demolition work being done at the Hanley Building.

The new parade route for Tuesday night begins at 6th Avenue and 7th Street, then heads north to East State Street and then west to North Wyman Street before ending at Elm and Church streets.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. Fireworks follow over the Rock River at 9:30 p.m.

The parade is free to watch. It is $6 for premium viewing of fireworks at Davis Park, or $5 for veterans with ID.